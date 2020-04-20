El Bolillo Bakery giving away free bolillos for the first 500 cars on Monday, Wednesday and Friday

"10 bolillos per car 🚘 for the first 500 cars that join us."

Editor's note: The above video from 2017 shows how this same bakery stepped up to help during Hurricane Harvey.

HOUSTON — The popular El Bolillo Bakery has a deal for you this Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings:

"7AM-8AM join us for free bolillos at our Airline and Pasadena location. Both stores will reopen for regular business at 8AM. 10 bolillos per car 🚘 for the first 500 cars that join us. We can’t wait to see you! Drive thru only. "

Get the details you need, including which route to take to get in line (stay in your car), on the bakery's Facebook page here.

Note that today's freebie only applies to the Airline and Pasadena locations.

El Bolillo Bakery's locations were all closed for two weeks at the end of March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They have since reopened with social distancing guidelines in place, including limiting the number of shoppers in each bakery. Also, customers no longer touch display cases or get their own bread/products. Employees assist each customer in getting the item they desire, the bakery writes on its Facebook page.

The same bakery received national attention in 2017 after Hurricane Harvey: "Workers trapped inside Houston bakery bake bread for Harvey victims."

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna