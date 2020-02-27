ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As other restaurant chains search for healthier appetizing alternatives, Dunkin’ is going in a more delicious direction. The company best known for its doughnuts is frying up a new snack to freshen up its menu.

The Snackin’ Bacon is a sleeve packed with eight sizzling slices of bacon that are sprinkled with sweet black pepper seasoning.

Dunkin’ said in a news release it’s a satisfying snack for on-the-go customers who are tired of “typical snacking choices.”

Snackin’ Bacon

Dunkin'

RELATED: Fake meat and a latte? Starbucks adds Beyond Meat in Canada

RELATED: FDA sends warning letter to Jimmy John's, accused of serving vegetables linked to E. coli and salmonella outbreaks

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter