Dr Pepper margaritas coming to select Houston-area Taco Cabana restaurants Friday

The tex-mex chain is launching MargaritaPalooza Friday which features 12 different margarita flavors for $2 each every day.

HOUSTON — Nothing screams Texas like Dr. Pepper margaritas!

Taco Cabana, known for their $2 margaritas, is launching MargaritaPalooza Friday, July 3.

MargaritaPalooza features 12 different margarita flavors that will be available for purchase at select Taco Cabana restaurants across Texas, including the Houston area.

The 12 flavors are:

Lime

Strawberry

Mango

Blue Curacao

MojitoRita

Frose

Prickly Pear

Dr Pepper

Mangonada

Watermelon

Star-Spangled Banner (a patriotic-themed blend of Lime, Strawberry, and Blue Curacao)

“Taco Cabana has always been the go-to place in Texas for great margaritas,” said Fiesta Restaurant Group President and CEO, Rich Stockinger. “We’re excited about these new flavors and all for just $2 each.