Dr Pepper margaritas coming to select Houston-area Taco Cabana restaurants Friday

HOUSTON — Nothing screams Texas like Dr. Pepper margaritas!
Taco Cabana, known for their $2 margaritas, is launching MargaritaPalooza Friday, July 3.
MargaritaPalooza features 12 different margarita flavors that will be available for purchase at select Taco Cabana restaurants across Texas, including the Houston area.
The 12 flavors are:
- Lime
- Strawberry
- Mango
- Blue Curacao
- MojitoRita
- Frose
- Prickly Pear
- Dr Pepper
- Mangonada
- Watermelon
- Star-Spangled Banner (a patriotic-themed blend of Lime, Strawberry, and Blue Curacao)
“Taco Cabana has always been the go-to place in Texas for great margaritas,” said Fiesta Restaurant Group President and CEO, Rich Stockinger. “We’re excited about these new flavors and all for just $2 each.
You can order your favorite margarita for dine-in, take-out or drive-thru with the purchase of a food order.