Downtown Treebeards location closing in June

HOUSTON — A downtown dining staple is closing, citing rising rent as the reason, not coronavirus.
The Treebeards location in Market Square is closing on June 26. It has been at the location on Travis Street since 1980.
Treebeards Owner Charles Stinneford said a huge rent increase forced them to close the location. Four other locations are not affected.
Stinneford said they are looking to lease another downtown location.
