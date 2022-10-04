Dairy Queen offering 75-cent cones to celebrate 75th anniversary

The restaurant chain announced that they are "turning back the clock" to when people could get a chocolate-dipped cone with vanilla soft serve for less than a buck.

TEXAS, USA — In celebration of Dairy Queen's 75th anniversary, folks can get 75-cent cones!

The restaurant chain announced that they are "turning back the clock" to when people could get a chocolate-dipped cone with vanilla soft serve for less than a dollar.

The promotion runs through Sunday, April 24.

"Fans can enjoy a small cone or small, classic dipped cone with that crunchy chocolatey coating. It’s beloved by everybody. Fans also can try the new Fruity Blast Dipped Cone, a light purple, fruity cereal explosion of flavor," the restaurant says.

Participation may vary by location. Check with your local Dairy Queen restaurant.