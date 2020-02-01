CROSBY, Texas — *Editor's Note: The above video was originally published Jan. 16, 2019, when the Crawfish Shack saw hungry fans line up around the block.*
It's crawfish season in Crosby!
The famed Crawfish Shack in the 5800 block of FM 2100 will open for drive-through customers only on Friday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.
In past years, lines outside the mega-popular restaurant have stretched for blocks as crawfish fans wait for their bugs.
“We get a lot of regular customers, but we have a lot of people that travel a good distance,” owner Dan Meaux said in January 2019.
RELATED: Crawfish lovers brave long line at Crawfish Shack for season's first taste of mudbugs
While typical folklore puts crawfish season in early springtime through early summer, Meaux said he only brings out the best of the best this early in the year.
He said as much as 40 percent of the crawfish Meaux buys doesn’t even make the cut into orders.
“We take the loss, but we want to put out a good quality product,” said Meaux.
Crawfish Shack's hot boiled crawfish sells for $7.95 per pound.
RELATED: The Crawfish Farmers
RELATED: A beginner's guide to eating crawfish
Hours for January:
- Wednesday-Friday: 4 p.m.-9 p.m.
- Saturday: noon-9 p.m.
- Sunday noon-8 p.m.
Dine-in is scheduled to open Wednesday, Feb. 5.
The restaurant says weather is always a factor for a live product and updates will come on social media if there are issues or changes to report.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
- An inmate escaped prison in 1979. He was just captured New Year's Day after 40 years on the run.
- 10 jobs that actually let you travel — and where to find them
- Police: Man crashed car, jumped 40 feet off Atlanta freeway to escape traffic stop meant for someone else
Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter