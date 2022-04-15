Mudbug madness: Good Friday marks peak crawfish season

Easter weekend could be described as the Superbowl of crawfish season. Houston-area boil houses are weighing, sacking, cooking, and serving in rapid form.

CROSBY, Texas — The many fragrances of springtime in East Texas and Louisiana often include the salty aroma of cayenne pepper, paprika, and other spices.

Crawfish season's peak usually coincides with the Good Friday and Easter weekend holidays, which also marks the end of the 40-day season of Lent.

At Crawfish Shack in Crosby, owner Dan Moe said Good Friday is one of his favorite days of the year.

"Good Friday starts off a little slow and just builds throughout the day," Moe said.

Moe said he plans to sell up to 600 sacks of live crawfish this weekend. That's in addition to the hundreds of dollars and pounds of product that will pass from his boil pots to his customers at his business.

Customer Kevin Jenkins stopped in while we were there and walked out with $500 worth of crawfish and other items in time for the holiday.

"For the Easter weekend, we're going to enjoy it with family and friends," Jenkins said.

Farther east in Devers, Shane Chesson is the owner of Texas Crawdaddy's, and agrees this is the busy time of year for restaurants and harvesters.

"This is the Mecca. We call it,” said Chesson. “It's holy week, that's what all the guys in the crawfish business call it. It's holy week."

Every day this week, close to 200 sacks are being purged, cleaned, and stored at Chesson's business.

"That’s all for a catering job I got to do tomorrow. I got to cook 6,000 pounds of crawfish," Chesson said.

From the barn to the restaurant, prices are up.

"Prices are up $1.50 at least, from where we were last year," said Lacy JuJu Carter, owner of JuJu's Cajun Crawfish Shak. "But then you have to think, it's not just crawfish. It's everything else that's gone up."