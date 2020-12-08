Community fridge set up in Third Ward to help neighbors

Everyone is being asked to sanitize before touching the fridge or the food.

HOUSTON — A woman from Alief is trying to make sure struggling families have food on the table.

She's helped set a community fridge up in Third Ward at 3801 N. MacGregor. There are canned goods along with cold food and drinks inside.

Everyone is being asked to sanitize before touching the fridge or the food.

If you are interested in contributing, they are accepting donations from noon to 6 p.m. The fridge is open from Tuesday through Saturday.

More community fridges are in the works, so keep an eye out.