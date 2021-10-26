New restaurant near Minute Maid Park banking on big business from Astros' World Series run

Cobos BBQ is quiet early Tuesday, but the kitchen is gearing up for what’s expected to be a busy night.

HOUSTON, Texas — It’s the calm before the storm for businesses near Minute Maid Park as the Astros take on the Braves in Game 1 of the World Series.

Cobos has not even had the chance to put up a sign outside of their new location in EaDo, but the orange and blue colors let people know Astros fans are welcomed.

Raul Jacobo, co-owner of Cobos said, “I think the main reason why we picked this location because we really wanted to represent Houston well.”

Inside the restaurant, art that honors HTown covers the walls.

Jacobo said his vision for a restaurant near Minute Maid Park has come to life.

“Whenever I first walked into this space before, it looked like this. What caught my eye was that view and so I told him, ‘I want that view on that, you know what I mean, on that astronaut’s face mask.’”

On Friday night, the place was packed when the Astros clinched the ALCS against the Boston Red Soxs.

Jacobo said Game 1 of the World Series will mark only Cobos’ sixth day of business.

He said, “I’m just so humbled and so grateful. Our customers are; they really are the best. Everybody says that but I can legit say that. I mean they come through. We’ve maxed out every game.”

Jacobo expects no less heading into what will be an exciting World Series.