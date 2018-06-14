For Raising Cane’s, In-N-Out, and Whataburger – what an issue!

Fortunately, for the chains and customers, the bread problems seem to be resolved.

The so-called “Bun-gate” began on Monday. In-N-Out closed all 37 Texas locations, after discovering the buns at those spots, “did not meet the quality standards” the company demands.

One day later, the Texas-based chain Whataburger confirmed some restaurants in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas were also having “taste” issues with their buns and Texas Toast, and that the affected locations would not be serving them.

The company’s Houston locations were not affected.

In a statement, the company said the problem was “a quality issue with one of our suppliers. There’s no health risk at all, rather an impact on our bun’s flavor caused by an imbalance in the yeast.”

Whataburger did not close restaurants, rather offering to substitute the unavailable white buns, with wheat buns and flour tortillas.

Raising Cane’s then followed suit.

“Love it. Unfortunately, it’s my quality addiction,” said loyal customer and Woodlands resident Tom Behe.

Behe was buying lunch at the chain’s Montrose location. The popular chicken finger chain -also pulled its buns and Texas Toast at most of its 128 locations in the state, including here in Houston.

“Our bread delivery did not meet our high quality standards for taste and therefore, we are offering customers a substitution of another side item or additional chicken finger,” the company said in a written statement.

“I never get anything that requires buns. I always get the chicken fingers,” adds Behe.

Raising Cane’s tells KHOU it’s hoping to have the issue resolved by Friday.

Whataburger says most of its restaurants have received new shipments of fresh bread.

In-N-Out says its bun problems have been fixed.

The rival chains would not confirm they all have the same supplier. One spokesperson said it’s possible the same bad batch of yeast was used by different suppliers.

© 2018 KHOU