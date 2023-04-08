x
Food

Bun B warns about food delivery scams targeting Trill Burgers customers

The restaurant did tease online ordering coming in the future.

HOUSTON — Bun B took to social media to warn customers about a scam targeting Trill Burgers.

According to Bun B, he says customers have been showing up to the restaurant in the Montrose area looking to pick up their to-go orders.

The problem is that Trill Burgers isn't affiliated with Grubhub, Doordash, or any other food delivery service.

"You are being scammed," Bun B said. "We're working with these apps right now to try to get these things taken down. But in the meantime, we're trying to let the public know that Trill Burgers are not available on any food apps whatsoever."

The restaurant also teased online ordering coming in the future in their Instagram post.

