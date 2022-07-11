Montrose will be home to Bun B's Trill Burgers' first brick-and-mortar

The restaurant will be at the former home of Houston's longest-running James Coney Island location at the corner of Richmond and Shepherd.

HOUSTON — Burger fans are in for a treat.

Bun B's Trill Burgers is opening its first brick-and-mortar location at a familiar address.

It's expected to open in early 2023. The 3,236-square-foot building will also feature a drive-thru.

“It’s been a long time coming, not just for us, but for anybody that’s had a Trill Burger or wanted a Trill Burger and couldn’t get one,” Bun B said. “We’ve been working hard to find the right location to make it as easily accessible to as many people as possible. I think we found that location, and we can’t wait to open these doors to the city of Houston and eventually the world.”

A new signature burger, as well as more new menu items, are expected to be added for the first location.

More about Trill Burgers

Launched in Houston in 2021 with a series of pop-ups, Trill Burgers is a smashburger concept owned by Bun B (Bernard Freeman), California restaurateur Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares. Trill Burgers’ menu features beef and vegan smashburger options, including the OG Trill Burger with 44 Farms Texas beef, Trill Sauce, onions and pickles. For construction updates, follow @trillburgers on Instagram and TikTok.

Trill Burgers pop-ups in Houston have been a smashing success. In September, Trill Burgers hosted a pop-up at City Hall in conjunction with the City of Houston, serving 2,000-plus customers at an all-day festival. Falling on National Cheeseburger Day, the day was proclaimed "Trill Burgers Day" by Mayor Sylvester Turner. An August pop-up at 8th Wonder Brewery featured a line that wrapped around the block and customers waiting more than six hours. Bun B has been a fixture at the events, working the fryer, handing out water and greeting guests at the door.