It doesn't get much more Texas than this new Blue Bell ice cream flavor!

Blue Bell and Dr. Pepper announced a collaboration and it'll be available on store shelves on Thursday.

BRENHAM, Texas — There’s been a mystery going on in Brenham, but now we know what it is.

On Wednesday, Blue Bell posted a teaser on Instagram about a new ice cream flavor and people woke up Thursday to the news.

The company announced a Texas collaboration just in time for summer – it’s Dr. Pepper Float ice cream.

You can pick it up in half gallon and pint sizes, hitting the freezer aisle on Thursday.

On their Instagram account, Blue Bell posted that Dr. Pepper Float ice cream is “our creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored sherbet.”