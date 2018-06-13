HOUSTON - If we know one thing for certain, Houstonians know and love their Tex-Mex.

We got a huge response on Facebook when we asked our followers which Tex-Mex restaurant we should dine at for dinner, so it was only right we put together a list of the Top 11 most popular Tex-Mex restaurants in town.

Top 11 are in no specific order.

GRINGOS

Gringos has been serving delicious Tex-Mex to Texans since 1993. The Mexican kitchen has savory items on the menu like top-grade skirt steak and grilled chicken breast fajitas, pulled pork enchiladas and juicy, tender grilled chicken breast smothered with sautéed onions and melted cheeses. Each Gringos restaurant is equipped with its very own tasty margarita and spirits cantina and get this, you can get FREE ICE CREAM!

LOPEZ MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Lopez was a popular choice amongst our KHOU 11 viewers. Since opening in 1978, Rodrigo Lopez, his wife Bertha, sons Jonathan, Jose and daughter Ana vowed the restaurant will focus on service, value and cleanliness to ensure guest are completely satisfied. Lopez serves many Mexican food classics like flautas and chalupas, but word on the street is they’re serving some of the best fajitas this city has to offer. Still have room for dessert after stuffing your face with tortillas and cheese? Grab a sopapilla or velvety flan to complete your meal.

CHUY’S

Did you know Chuy’s first location was in an old, abandoned Texas Barbeque joint in Austin in 1982. There was only eating for about 60 people and the men’s restroom was outside. The restaurant expanded to fifteen restaurants in Texas by the late 2000s and in 2009 Chuy’s opened its doors in Nashville, Tennessee. Chuy’s has one goal in common and that’s to serve appetizing Tex-Mex with flavors from New Mexico, the Rio Grande Valley and South Texas, Austin. If I had to suggest, the Chicha-Chicka Boom-Boom enchiladas are to die for!

EL TIEMPO CANTINA

Good ol’ El Tiempo! A favorite amongst Houstonians. El Tiempo first opened its doors in 1998 along Richmond Ave. Now they have seven locations in Houston and one in Webster. The Mexican eatery makes quality Tex-Mex from scratch and we hear they serve the best margaritas in town! El Tiempo serves it all; guacamole, beef nachos, quesadillas, spicy shrimp enchiladas and if you’re feeling really daring, grab a chicken fajita plate with grilled lobster tail.

LUPE TORTILLA

Just go on their website and give their menu page a quick scroll and you’ll see why Lupe Tortilla was nominated as one of the best Tex-Mex restaurants in Houston. Have you ever heard of The Original “Big Sucker” Burrito?” Neither have we, but Lupe Tortilla says this flour tortilla stuffed with carne molida, frijoles, topped with chili gravy and queso is to die for. Not feeling beef or chicken? Lupe has very diverse seafood plates that’ll sure make your taste buds crave more.

TEOTIHUACAN MEXICAN CAFÉ

Teotihuacan Mexican Café started in on Irvington Blvd. many years ago. Now there are three locations in the Houston area. Teo Mexican café says they have maintained the quality and flavor of their food using some of the most authentic Mexican recipes and has been recognized in many publications as a great place to enjoy homemade tortillas, flavorful fajitas and delicious caliente shrimp. We can see why Houstonians love Teotihican so much, their menu is 10 pages long!

PAPPASITO’S

Everyone knows the greatness Pappasito’s has to offer. If you’ve never got an opportunity their famous mesquite-grilled shrimp wrapped in bacon or their mouthwatering enchiladas then you can’t be living your best life. The best part of Pappasito’s is watching their tortillas cook right in front of your face. The restaurant makes them by hand every hour and serves them right to your table. I mean does life get any better than that?

LOS CUCOS MEXICAN CAFÉ

Los Cucos was started by two brothers, Sergio and Manual Cabrera, who came to Houston, Texas looking for the “American Dream.” Since opening its doors in 1991, Los Cucos continues to serve fresh, quality plates like ground beef chimichanga, beef and chicken fajitas with BBQ ribs and table side fresh guacamole. There are 24 Los Cucos locations in Texas so there’s no excuse on why you haven’t tried one of Houston’s finest Tex-Mex eateries.

NINFA’S

If you’ve never heard of The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation then why are you even in Houston. The Original Ninfa was created by “Mama” Ninfa Laurenzo in 1973 after the death of her husband, John. She started by grilling skirt steak and serving it in tortillas from her family’s tortilla factory. The resulting dish, known as fajitas, was the basis for Mama Ninfa’s legend in Houston and in the history of Tex-Mex cuisine. Mama Ninfa passed away in 2001 but the business is still more popular than ever. Head on over to Ninfa’s and try the chile con queso, oven roasted chicken enchiladas and pork tamales. You won’t be disappointed.

ESCALANTES

Since 1993, Escalante’s has developed a great reputation for traditional and flavorful Tex-Mex food. KHOU 11 fans raved about the restaurants tableside guacamole and enchiladas. Escalante’s not only serves tasteful Tex-Mex entrees but the eatery serves Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. I mean come on, who can resist two eggs scrambled with chorizo, cheese, Spanish sauce and tortilla stripes. YUM!

TONY'S MEXICAN RESTAURANT

If you are looking for a place with affordable Tex- Mex, then Tony's Mexican Restaurant sure won't let you down. Tony's is no stranger to serving classic dishes like fajitas, enchiladas, burritos, rellenos, quesadillas, tacos, steak, and more. Customers who visit the restaurant frequently say they have the best margaritas in town.

