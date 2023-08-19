Volunteers package meals for Houston's hungry in the Backpack Buddy program | How you can help

Just $3 can provide six meals for a Houston-area student.

HOUSTON — We are standing for Houston by joining an effort to make sure school children don't go hungry on the weekends.



Volunteers from KHOU 11 joined others at the Houston Food Bank Saturday morning. We've partnered with the food bank on its Backpack Buddy program. Our goal is to raise $40,000, which would provide weekend meals for over 13,000 kids.

Volunteers packaged thousands of bags for the Houston area and surrounding counties. One out of five families are food insecure. What that means is – when they’re at school, but on weekend and when they’re not at school, they don't know where their next meal is coming from.

So it's really important that we all come together. This is our call to action. You can donate to the Houston Food Bank or just donate money. Did you know just $3 can provide six meals to a family.