HOUSTON — Would you eat crickets? Change your food. Change the world!

Does that sound dramatic?

A new report says global warming can only be controlled by reducing greenhouse emissions which includes land use.

The U.N's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says 44% of methane comes from land use, including cow poop, burps, and toots.

To combat climate change, the report says we must make major changes to how we manage farmland, forests, and our own food.

It says we need to change what we eat!

A new Austin company is ready to do just that. Aspire Food Group’s Exo brand was one of 20 finalists out of 800 Texas companies competing in HEB’s annual Quest for Texas Best food competition.

Exo served up crickets from roasted in bbq flavor to protein bars.

