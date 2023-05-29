Can you buy liquor on Memorial Day in Texas?

For those looking to make a trip to their local liquor store on Memorial Day, you could be in luck.

TEXAS, USA — For those looking to make a trip to their local liquor store on Memorial Day, you could be in luck. Liquor stores will be open on the holiday.

In Texas, liquors are only closed on Sunday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day, according to the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission. If Christmas Day or New Year's Day falls on a Sunday, liquor stores will be closed the following Monday.

However, be sure to check your local store's hours of operation in case they have adjusted them for the holiday.

What's open on Memorial Day?

Many of these stores will be open on Memorial Day. Hours vary by location, so check your local store for holiday hours.

Most national food chains like Starbucks, McDonalds and Taco Bell will be open Monday, but some privately owned franchise locations may close.

What's closed on Memorial Day?

Here is everything that will be closed on Monday, May 29.

Is Target open on Memorial Day?

Yes, Target will be open on Memorial Day 2023.

Is Walmart open on Memorial Day?

Yes, Walmart stores are open on Memorial Day for 2023.

Is Walgreens open on Memorial Day?

Yes, Walgreens confirmed its locations will be open regular store hours on Memorial Day.

Is Costco open on Memorial Day?

No, Costco is not open on Monday, May 29. Memorial Day is one of the seven holidays when Costco closes its U.S. warehouses.

Are banks open on Memorial Day?