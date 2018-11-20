HOUSTON – For some, it’s all about the tasty desserts. For others, it’s about neighbors and tradition.

Two days before Thanksgiving the annual pie line was well underway at the Flying Saucer Pie Co. in north Houston.

Customers wait in line for hours, some even in the early morning before sunrise, for their chance to buy a few pies. Views from Air 11 show hundreds lined up around the block, with the wait in previous years being three hours or longer.

The bakery there typically works for days in advance to prepare for the lines. In 2016 they said they baked 35,000 pies for Thanksgiving alone.

"I think when you take a bite, you taste the love," said Tania Martinez. "It's a family-owned company. They pour their love into these pies. Once you eat it, there's nothing that can touch it. It's that good."

On the KHOU 11 Facebook page, some fans say the wait is worth it. Others - not so much.

"This is what supporting local businesses looks like ...take note," wrote Missy Johnson.

"So these are the people who doesnt (sic) know how to bake," joked Tyler Henderson.

