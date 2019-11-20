HOUSTON — The Houston Food Bank is cleaning up after an ammonia leak spoiled more than 1.8 million pounds of food.

A spokesperson for the food bank said a fan broke in an area where the food is stored broke last week and cut through a line containing ammonia, which is used to keep the food cold.

The food bank needs volunteers to sort and process food, as well as monetary donations to help replenish the warehouse of fresh produce and non-perishable items. For more information, visit the Houston Food Bank’s website.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.

