HOUSTON — A recent USA TODAY contest asked fans to vote for their favorite Tex-Mex restaurant in Texas.

El Paso's L&J Cafe was picked number one.

The restaurant is "known for dishes like chile con queso with green chile strips, chicken and beef fajitas and shredded beef tacos," reports the El Paso Times.

And while Houston may be known for its diverse, delicious cuisine, somehow we didn’t even make the list of the top 10 spots.

The top 10 winners in the category Best Tex-Mex in Texas are as follows:

L&J Cafe - El Paso

Matt's El Rancho – Austin

Joe T. Garcia's Mexican Restaurant - Fort Worth

Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ – Austin

Rosario’s - San Antonio

El Manantial Restaurant – Amarillo

Enchiladas Ole - Fort Worth

Garcia's Mexican Food - San Antonio

Mi Tierra Cafe y Panaderia - San Antonio

Mi Dia From Scratch – Grapevine

The 2018 survey started with a list of 20 restaurants, put together by a panel of experts and editors, and only two Houston-area restaurants were on that original list: Casa Medina in Spring and The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation.

What do you think about the poll results? Agree? Disagree? Let us know what your favorite Houston Tex-Mex spot is on the KHOU 11 Facebook page.