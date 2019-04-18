HOUSTON — A crawfish festival for adults only is kicking off next weekend!

The event will have over 2,000 seafood lovers showing up for crawfish and non-stop entertainment from Houston's top DJs, the festival's website says.

Crawfish lovers can get an all-you-can-eat pass for $20 or pay $10 for general admission. "Limited admission" is free until 4 p.m.

You can also upgrade to a cabana section or a table for parties of 10 people or more.

The website says space is limited so online reservations are highly recommended.

The festival will be held at Capitol Bar on Saturday, April 27 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Capitol Bar is located at 2415 Main Street, Houston 77002.

For more information, call 346.404.5060 or check out their Facebook page here.

