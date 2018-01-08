HOUSTON – Houston Restaurant Weeks officially kicked off on Wednesday. Over the next month, those who want to dine out can enjoy gourmet fixed-price menu items at Houston's top restaurants.

Lunch and brunch are both priced at $20, and there are $35 and $45 dinner options as well.

Part of each bill will go to the Houston Food Bank. The Houston Restaurant Weeks run through September 3rd.

There are more than 200 restaurants signed on to participate.

Organizers released the preliminary list Sunday, July 15 but more restaurants were reportedly added since then.

Since it began in 2003 as Houston Restaurant Week, the event has raised more than $10 million for the Houston Food Bank, and it has grown from just a one-week event to a month-long event.

For more information, visit http://www.houstonrestaurantweeks.com.

Here is the list of some of the restaurants participating:

51Fifteen Cuisine and Cocktails

Adair Kitchen

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - La Centerra

Alexander The Great

Alice Blue

Alicia's Mexican Grille - Cypress

Alicia's Mexican Grille - Houston

Alicia's Mexican Grille - Katy

Alicia's Mexican Grille - Spring

Amalfi Ristorante Italiano & Bar

Ambrosia Restaurant

Americas - River Oaks

Amerigo's Grille

Andes Cafe

Antica Osteria

Armandos

Artisans Cuisine & Savoir-Faire

Avenida Brazil - Southwest Houston

Avenida Brazil - The Woodlands

Avenida Brazil - Webster

B & B Butchers and Restaurant

Backstreet Cafe

Ballpark Cafe in the Westin Houston Downtown

Batanga

Bayou & Bottle at Four Seasons Hotel Houston

Beaver's - Decatur

Beaver's on Westheimer

Bellagreen - CityCentre

Bellagreen - Heights

Bellagreen - River Oaks

Bellagreen - Sugar Land

Bellagreen - The Woodlands

Bellagreen - Vintage

benjy's - In the Village

Bistecca Italian Steakhouse

Bistro Le Cep

Bistro Menil

Bloom & Bee

Brasserie 19

Brasserie du Parc

Brennan's of Houston

Brenner's on the Bayou

Brenner's Steakhouse

Brio Tuscan Grille - The Woodlands

Brio Tuscan Grille - City Centre

Cafe Annie

Cafe Brussels

Café Rabelais

Canopy

Caracol

Carmelo's Cucina Italiana

Cavatore Italian Restaurant

Chez Nous French Restaurant

Christie's Seafood and Steaks

Churrascos - Champions

Churrascos - Memorial City

Churrascos - River Oaks

Churrascos - Sugar Land

Churrascos - The Woodlands

Churrascos - Westchase

Ciao Bello

Cinq at La Colombe d'Or

Coltivare

Common Bond Café & Bakery

Coppa Osteria

Corelli's Italian Cafe - Galleria

CRISP Wine-Beer-Eatery - The Heights

Damian's Cucina Italiana

Danton's Gulf Coast Seafood Kitchen

Dario’s Steakhouse & Seafood

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House

Del Frisco's Grille - Houston

Del Frisco's Grille - The Woodlands

District 7 Grill - EaDo

Downtown Aquarium

Eddie V's Prime Seafood - City Centre

Eddie V's Prime Seafood - West Ave

El Meson Restaurant

El Tiempo - Annex/Westheimer

El Tiempo - Gessner

El Tiempo - Montrose

El Tiempo - Navigation

El Tiempo - Richmond

El Tiempo - Vintage Park

El Tiempo - Washington

Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors

Emmaline

Étoile Cuisine et Bar

Federal Grill

Fielding's Local Kitchen + Bar

Fielding's Wood Grill

Fig & Olive

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar - River Oaks

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar - The Woodlands

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar - Town and Country

Frank's Americana Revival

Fresco! Cafe Italiano

Fuad's Restaurant

Fung's Kitchen

Fusion Eats

Genesis Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Ginger & Fork Restaurant

Goode Company Armadillo Palace

Goode Company Kitchen and Cantina - Memorial

Goode Company Kitchen and Cantina - The Woodlands

Goode Company Seafood - Katy Freeway

Goode Company Seafood - Westpark Dr.

Grace's

Grazia Italian Kitchen - Clear Lake

Grazia Italian Kitchen - Katy

Grazia Italian Kitchen - Pearland

Grotto - Downtown

Grotto - Houston

Grotto - The Woodlands

Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Terrace

Havana Houston

Hearsay Market Square

Hearsay on the Green

Hubbell & Hudson Bistro

Hugo's

Ibiza Food & Wine Bar

III Forks Prime Steakhouse

India's Restaurant

Indika

International Smoke

Jonathan's The Rub

Joyce's Seafood and Steaks

Kirby's Prime Steakhouse

La Fisheria

La Griglia

La Table

Laurenzo's Restaurant

Le Bistro at Culinary Institute LeNôtre

Le Colonial

Le Mistral Restaurant

Liberty Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette

Liberty Kitchen at the Treehouse

Lucille's

Lynn's Steakhouse

Maggiano's - Baybrook

Maggiano's - Memorial City

Maggiano's - Post Oak

Maison Pucha Bistro

Marvino's Italian Kitchen

Mascalzone - Westheimer

Masraff's

Massa’s South Coast Grill

Max's Wine Dive Houston - Washington Ave.

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks - Downtown

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks - Town and Country

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks - Uptown Park

Merlion on 4th

Mezza Grille

Mezzanotte Ristorante

Monarch Bistro at Hotel ZaZa

Morton's Grille - The Woodlands

Morton's The Steakhouse - Downtown

Morton's The Steakhouse - Galleria

Night Heron

Osso & Kristalla

Ouisie's Table

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse - Downtown

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse - Galleria

Patagonia Grill and Cafe

Pax Americana

Peli Peli - Cinco Ranch

Peli Peli - Galleria

Peli Peli - Vintage Park

Perry's Steakhouse and Grille - Baybrook

Perry's Steakhouse and Grille - Champions

Perry's Steakhouse and Grille - Katy

Perry's Steakhouse and Grille - Memorial City

Perry's Steakhouse and Grille - Sugar Land

Perry's Steakhouse and Grille - The Woodlands

Pho & Crab - Westheimer

Piatto Ristorante

Poitin

Post Oak Grill - Uptown

Potente

Prego

Provisions

Quattro at Four Seasons Hotel Houston

Rainbow Lodge

Rattan Pan-Asian Bistro & Wine Bar

Rise

Robard's Steakhouse at The Woodlands Resort

Roost Restaurant

Rouxpour - Baybrook

Rouxpour - Katy

Rouxpour - Sugar Land

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Sal y Pimienta Kitchen

Saltwater Grill

Sambuca Restaurant

Seasons 52 - CityCentre

Seasons 52 - Westheimer

Smith & Wollensky

Songkran Thai Kitchen - Uptown

Sonoma Retail Wine Bar & Restaurant - The Heights

Sorrento Ristorante

Spindletop at Hyatt Regency Houston

Steamboat House Restaurant

Sud Italia

Sushi King

Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen - Eldridge

Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen - Woodway

Tango Malbec Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Texas Mesquite Grill - Cypress

Texas Mesquite Grill - Katy

The Barking Pig

The Capital Grille - CityCentre

The Capital Grille - Galleria

The District & Cellar 7

The Grove

The Lexington Grille

The Melting Pot

The Oceanaire Seafood Room

The Pass

The Pearl at the Sam Houston Hotel

The Tuck Room

The Union Kitchen - Bellaire

The Union Kitchen - Ella

The Union Kitchen - Kingwood

The Union Kitchen - Memorial

The Union Kitchen - Washington

Third Coast

Tipping Point at Hotel ZaZa Memorial City

Tobiuo Sushi

Tommy Bahama

Tony Mandola's Gulf Coast Kitchen

Tony's

Top Golf - Katy

Top Golf - Spring

Top Golf - Webster

Toulouse

True Food Kitchen

True Food Kitchen - The Woodlands

Turquoise Grill & Bar in Sugar Land Town Square

Urban American Kitchen

Urban Eats

Vallone's

Veritas Steak and Seafood

Vic and Anthony's

Weights + Measures

Willie G's Seafood & Steaks

Xochi

Yia Yia Mary's

© 2018 KHOU