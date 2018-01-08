HOUSTON – Houston Restaurant Weeks officially kicked off on Wednesday. Over the next month, those who want to dine out can enjoy gourmet fixed-price menu items at Houston's top restaurants.
Lunch and brunch are both priced at $20, and there are $35 and $45 dinner options as well.
Part of each bill will go to the Houston Food Bank. The Houston Restaurant Weeks run through September 3rd.
There are more than 200 restaurants signed on to participate.
Organizers released the preliminary list Sunday, July 15 but more restaurants were reportedly added since then.
Since it began in 2003 as Houston Restaurant Week, the event has raised more than $10 million for the Houston Food Bank, and it has grown from just a one-week event to a month-long event.
For more information, visit http://www.houstonrestaurantweeks.com.
Here is the list of some of the restaurants participating:
51Fifteen Cuisine and Cocktails
Adair Kitchen
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - La Centerra
Alexander The Great
Alice Blue
Alicia's Mexican Grille - Cypress
Alicia's Mexican Grille - Houston
Alicia's Mexican Grille - Katy
Alicia's Mexican Grille - Spring
Amalfi Ristorante Italiano & Bar
Ambrosia Restaurant
Americas - River Oaks
Amerigo's Grille
Andes Cafe
Antica Osteria
Armandos
Artisans Cuisine & Savoir-Faire
Avenida Brazil - Southwest Houston
Avenida Brazil - The Woodlands
Avenida Brazil - Webster
B & B Butchers and Restaurant
Backstreet Cafe
Ballpark Cafe in the Westin Houston Downtown
Batanga
Bayou & Bottle at Four Seasons Hotel Houston
Beaver's - Decatur
Beaver's on Westheimer
Bellagreen - CityCentre
Bellagreen - Heights
Bellagreen - River Oaks
Bellagreen - Sugar Land
Bellagreen - The Woodlands
Bellagreen - Vintage
benjy's - In the Village
Bistecca Italian Steakhouse
Bistro Le Cep
Bistro Menil
Bloom & Bee
Brasserie 19
Brasserie du Parc
Brennan's of Houston
Brenner's on the Bayou
Brenner's Steakhouse
Brio Tuscan Grille - The Woodlands
Brio Tuscan Grille - City Centre
Cafe Annie
Cafe Brussels
Café Rabelais
Canopy
Caracol
Carmelo's Cucina Italiana
Cavatore Italian Restaurant
Chez Nous French Restaurant
Christie's Seafood and Steaks
Churrascos - Champions
Churrascos - Memorial City
Churrascos - River Oaks
Churrascos - Sugar Land
Churrascos - The Woodlands
Churrascos - Westchase
Ciao Bello
Cinq at La Colombe d'Or
Coltivare
Common Bond Café & Bakery
Coppa Osteria
Corelli's Italian Cafe - Galleria
CRISP Wine-Beer-Eatery - The Heights
Damian's Cucina Italiana
Danton's Gulf Coast Seafood Kitchen
Dario’s Steakhouse & Seafood
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House
Del Frisco's Grille - Houston
Del Frisco's Grille - The Woodlands
District 7 Grill - EaDo
Downtown Aquarium
Eddie V's Prime Seafood - City Centre
Eddie V's Prime Seafood - West Ave
El Meson Restaurant
El Tiempo - Annex/Westheimer
El Tiempo - Gessner
El Tiempo - Montrose
El Tiempo - Navigation
El Tiempo - Richmond
El Tiempo - Vintage Park
El Tiempo - Washington
Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors
Emmaline
Étoile Cuisine et Bar
Federal Grill
Fielding's Local Kitchen + Bar
Fielding's Wood Grill
Fig & Olive
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar - River Oaks
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar - The Woodlands
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar - Town and Country
Frank's Americana Revival
Fresco! Cafe Italiano
Fuad's Restaurant
Fung's Kitchen
Fusion Eats
Genesis Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Ginger & Fork Restaurant
Goode Company Armadillo Palace
Goode Company Kitchen and Cantina - Memorial
Goode Company Kitchen and Cantina - The Woodlands
Goode Company Seafood - Katy Freeway
Goode Company Seafood - Westpark Dr.
Grace's
Grazia Italian Kitchen - Clear Lake
Grazia Italian Kitchen - Katy
Grazia Italian Kitchen - Pearland
Grotto - Downtown
Grotto - Houston
Grotto - The Woodlands
Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Terrace
Havana Houston
Hearsay Market Square
Hearsay on the Green
Hubbell & Hudson Bistro
Hugo's
Ibiza Food & Wine Bar
III Forks Prime Steakhouse
India's Restaurant
Indika
International Smoke
Jonathan's The Rub
Joyce's Seafood and Steaks
Kirby's Prime Steakhouse
La Fisheria
La Griglia
La Table
Laurenzo's Restaurant
Le Bistro at Culinary Institute LeNôtre
Le Colonial
Le Mistral Restaurant
Liberty Kitchen & Oyster Bar
Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette
Liberty Kitchen at the Treehouse
Lucille's
Lynn's Steakhouse
Maggiano's - Baybrook
Maggiano's - Memorial City
Maggiano's - Post Oak
Maison Pucha Bistro
Marvino's Italian Kitchen
Mascalzone - Westheimer
Masraff's
Massa’s South Coast Grill
Max's Wine Dive Houston - Washington Ave.
McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks - Downtown
McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks - Town and Country
McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks - Uptown Park
Merlion on 4th
Mezza Grille
Mezzanotte Ristorante
Monarch Bistro at Hotel ZaZa
Morton's Grille - The Woodlands
Morton's The Steakhouse - Downtown
Morton's The Steakhouse - Galleria
Night Heron
Osso & Kristalla
Ouisie's Table
Pappas Bros. Steakhouse - Downtown
Pappas Bros. Steakhouse - Galleria
Patagonia Grill and Cafe
Pax Americana
Peli Peli - Cinco Ranch
Peli Peli - Galleria
Peli Peli - Vintage Park
Perry's Steakhouse and Grille - Baybrook
Perry's Steakhouse and Grille - Champions
Perry's Steakhouse and Grille - Katy
Perry's Steakhouse and Grille - Memorial City
Perry's Steakhouse and Grille - Sugar Land
Perry's Steakhouse and Grille - The Woodlands
Pho & Crab - Westheimer
Piatto Ristorante
Poitin
Post Oak Grill - Uptown
Potente
Prego
Provisions
Quattro at Four Seasons Hotel Houston
Rainbow Lodge
Rattan Pan-Asian Bistro & Wine Bar
Rise
Robard's Steakhouse at The Woodlands Resort
Roost Restaurant
Rouxpour - Baybrook
Rouxpour - Katy
Rouxpour - Sugar Land
Ruth's Chris Steak House
Sal y Pimienta Kitchen
Saltwater Grill
Sambuca Restaurant
Seasons 52 - CityCentre
Seasons 52 - Westheimer
Smith & Wollensky
Songkran Thai Kitchen - Uptown
Sonoma Retail Wine Bar & Restaurant - The Heights
Sorrento Ristorante
Spindletop at Hyatt Regency Houston
Steamboat House Restaurant
Sud Italia
Sushi King
Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen - Eldridge
Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen - Woodway
Tango Malbec Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Texas Mesquite Grill - Cypress
Texas Mesquite Grill - Katy
The Barking Pig
The Capital Grille - CityCentre
The Capital Grille - Galleria
The District & Cellar 7
The Grove
The Lexington Grille
The Melting Pot
The Oceanaire Seafood Room
The Pass
The Pearl at the Sam Houston Hotel
The Tuck Room
The Union Kitchen - Bellaire
The Union Kitchen - Ella
The Union Kitchen - Kingwood
The Union Kitchen - Memorial
The Union Kitchen - Washington
Third Coast
Tipping Point at Hotel ZaZa Memorial City
Tobiuo Sushi
Tommy Bahama
Tony Mandola's Gulf Coast Kitchen
Tony's
Top Golf - Katy
Top Golf - Spring
Top Golf - Webster
Toulouse
True Food Kitchen
True Food Kitchen - The Woodlands
Turquoise Grill & Bar in Sugar Land Town Square
Urban American Kitchen
Urban Eats
Vallone's
Veritas Steak and Seafood
Vic and Anthony's
Weights + Measures
Willie G's Seafood & Steaks
Xochi
Yia Yia Mary's