The Dr Pepper Museum will soon celebrate its 28th birthday with a big giveaway.

"The Most Original Birthday Party Ever" is scheduled for May 11 at the museum, which is located in Waco.

They anticipate having their two millionth visitor, and the lucky Dr Pepper fan will get a year's supply of the soda.

Admission is $2 and includes a free Dr Pepper, live music, lawn games and guided tours.

The party is scheduled to take place 11 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information visit the museum's Facebook page.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM