2 Houston barbecue masters appear in Food Network competition show

Get out the plates! Gatlin BBQ and Khoi BBQ are going "pit-to-pit" on the BBQ Brawl series' third season.

HOUSTON — Houston is known for many things, but if you're a foodie, you know Space City has a soft spot for barbecue.

Now, two pitmasters are back in the national spotlight with their appearances on the Food Network show "BBQ Brawl."

Don Nguyen of Khoi Barbecue and Michelle Wallace of Gatlin's BBQ are part of the show's third season.

Wallace is the executive chef at Gatlin's, a Black-owned restaurant in the 3500 block of Ella Boulevard. She hopes her skills give her the title "Master of the 'Cue."

"I feel good about the food I always present on a plate," Wallace said. "I graduated college at Texas Southern. I played softball there. I've been competitive my whole entire life."

Khoi BBQ is a blend of Central Texas barbecue and Vietnamese cuisines. Nguyen was chosen by BBQ Brawl judges to participate in a segment known as the "quick fire challenge" in the first episode.

"I did a chicken and beef skewer," Nguyen said. "It was shallots, sugar, some sesame oil."