HOUSTON, Texas — It has been just over two months since Joseph Billie was shot and killed in south Houston.

Authorities are searching for those responsible but need your help.

Billie’s family said they need closure.

His aunt, Sharon Shepard, said if you only had to know one thing about Billie it’s that he was a jokester.

“When he walked in, always smiling. He was always smiling. When he walked in, ‘Auntie, what’s up.’ Just a very happy person,” Shepard said.

It is why his murder has rocked his family to their core.

“It hurts. I really don’t know how to explain it. Me and my brother we was close," Billie’s sister Krystal said.

On June 28, Billie Joseph was found dead lying on Hondo Street.

Authorities don’t know much about what happened other than Billie had been shot.

Moving on has been hard for his family because there’s more questions than answers.

“I wish that somebody would come forward. Anybody. Anything that you know,”

The family said acknowledging Billie is gone has been hard but not knowing why he was killed is harder.

“For somebody to take his life the way they did,” Shepard said. “It was very harsh.”

They’re hopeful that they’ll get closer to closure with just one tip from the community.

Houston Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that can help investigators.

If you have any information that can help the Billie family you are urged to call 713.222.TIPS (8477)

