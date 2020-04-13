The coronavirus pandemic is changing how we do things-- including how we celebrate holidays. While having to maintain safe social distance from our loved ones, people are getting creative when it comes to connecting with their family and friends.

On Sunday, a Northeast Ohio family creatively shared Easter dinner with each other while practicing social distancing.

Doug Bardwell, his seven children and their families prepared dinner at their respective homes and then met up at a local parking lot and formed a circle with their cars.

Once there, a table was set up and each family unloaded what they made and then took turns taking their share of food before getting back in to their cars and heading home to enjoy.

While Doug's idea may not be ideal for everyone, technology is also playing a large role in keeping people connected during this pandemic. Video chatting apps Zoom, Skype and Google Hangout have all grown in great popularity since the onset of the disease.

3News took to our social media pages and asked how you and your loved one are staying connected. Check out some of the responses below: