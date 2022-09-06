Texas teen in foster care wants to be adopted before high school

Ethan is 13 years old. He loves animals, reading and wants to be a teacher when he grows up so he can help people.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Ethan has a gentle spirit with a deep appreciation for all living things. He's 13 years old and starts high school in the fall. He would love nothing more than to have a family to help him through it.

KVUE's Hannah Rucker met with Ethan at the Austin Aquarium, where they were able to interact with animals both in the water and on the land.

Ethan said if he could be any animal in the world, he would be a shark.

"Because they're kind. I wouldn't have to worry about anything. They rule the ocean," said Ethan "They have confidence and that's something I don't really have right now."

He just finished eighth grade and turns 14 years old in July. When he grows up, he wants to be a teacher or a zookeeper.

"I want to help people," said Ethan.

Ethan also loves reading books and watching movies.

PHOTOS: Forever Families with Ethan 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Hannah Rucker on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.