June 3 is Free Fishing Day in Texas | Here's what that means

On the first Saturday of June, anyone can fish in Texas public waters without a license.

HOUSTON — It’s the first Saturday in June and that means it's Free Fishing Day. Anyone can fish in any public body of water in the state of Texas without a license.

“Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment, and love for fishing with a new participant, yet it’s also more than that,” said Craig Bonds, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Inland Fisheries Director in a news release posted to the TPWD website.

Bonds went on to say that the licenses go towards conservation.

If you're looking for a place to go cast your reel, here are spots around the state to go fishing.