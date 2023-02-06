June 3 is Free Fishing Day in Texas | Here's what that means

HOUSTON — It’s the first Saturday in June and that means it's Free Fishing Day. Anyone can fish in any public body of water in the state of Texas without a license.
“Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment, and love for fishing with a new participant, yet it’s also more than that,” said Craig Bonds, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Inland Fisheries Director in a news release posted to the TPWD website.
Bonds went on to say that the licenses go towards conservation.
If you're looking for a place to go cast your reel, here are spots around the state to go fishing.
Texas Parks and Wildlife also says daily limits still apply on Free Fishing Day. You can find those here.