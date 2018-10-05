HUNTINGDON, Pa. (AP) - A funeral home says a 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman who was the oldest person in the United States has died.

The Robert D Heath Funeral Home said that Delphine Gibson died Wednesday.

Gibson had been living at a Huntingdon nursing home since 2004, when she was 100.

She attributed her long life to good food, her faith in God and her church.

She was born Delphine Tucker on Aug. 17, 1903, in Ridgeway, South Carolina.

She helped out on her family's farm until she married Taylor Gibson in 1928.

►FLASHBACK: Oldest American celebrates 114th birthday in Pennsylvania

The couple lived for a time in North Carolina then moved to Mount Union, Pennsylvania, in the 1930s to work in the brickyards. Her husband died in 1980.

Gov. Tom Wolf calls her an incredible woman who will be missed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.