CYPRESS, Texas — The coronavirus robbed the class of 2020 of a lot of things: Time with friends; senior trips; graduations; and proms.

Araceli Salinas said her daughter, Ariana, was really bummed about missing out on her prom.

Then her husband Bryan came up with the idea to have a prom at home.

They were still trying to figure out how to surprise Ariana when fate intervened. The family was alerted they’d come in contact with someone who was COVID-19 positive and needed to be tested.

While Bryan took the kids to get tested, Araceli spent three hours decorating the house with lights and balloons.

One problem: They hadn’t bought a prom dress for Ariana. But then Araceli remembered she still had her own prom dress.

“Little did I know it would it would come in handy 18 years later,” she told KHOU. “It was the sweetest moment to see her wear it.”

Ariana wasn’t just surprised, she was overjoyed.

“We cried. We laughed. We danced,” the teen said on a TikTok video.

She told her parents it “was the best day of her life.”

