SAN ANTONIO — Saturday would have been the third birthday of a baby robbed of his life because of a rare disease.

The mother of baby Lennon is honoring the day he was born and celebrating his life by raising money for families with newborn babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Ina Campos wants to ease the stresses that encompass the hours or days parents spend in the NICU. It’s why she hosted “Kite Day in SA in Memory of Lennon.”

The message in the air was simple at Woodlawn Lake Park: “Live Like Lennon.”

"It means push through the hard times, to be resilient, to be unstoppable, to be inspiring," the mother of Lennon Ina Campos said.

She said like a butterfly, her baby boy transformed her during his 11 months on Earth. It’s why she chose to fly a blue butterfly kite in his honor.

“He was born with congenital heart disease, TAPVR, and he was born with a growth disorder,” Campos said.

Lennon was placed in the NICU due to his small size, rare birth defect heart condition and growth disorder. "It was where we were every day for 11 months," Campos said.

She captured every moment in her memory and photographs. "When I got off work, I wanted to go straight to the bedside, I just wanted to be with him,” Campos said. “I wanted to embrace that time.”

On April 26, 2017 Lennon died. "So he had his surgery, and about a week after that was when he was called back home," Campos said.

She said despite the comfort and care of the nurses and doctors, there were small stresses she wants to help relieve for parents, so they can focus on the precious moments with their baby.

Campos hopes to raise $500 to launch the nonprofit Live Like Lennon to help provide parents in the NICU with warm meals, toiletries and parking fees.

The family has started a GoFundMe for the Live Like Lennon nonprofit.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'Model police officer' killed in crash on Bush Turnpike

Driver veers into oncoming traffic while talking on his phone

Kroger recalls frozen berries over possible hepatitis A contamination

From child immigrant to Valedictorian--Meet Vasidki Conneh

She went into surgery for a brain tumor. Instead, doctors found a tapeworm