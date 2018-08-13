HOUSTON — This time last year, our KHOU 11 family was bursting at the seams thanks to our 2017 baby boom. There was definitely something in the water at 1945 Allen Parkway. (And we’re not talking about Buffalo Bayou.)

More than a dozen KHOU 11 babies were born in 2017 and the year was full of baby bumps, baby showers and bleary-eyed but blissful new parents.

Now that most of those little nuggets have celebrated their first birthday, we decided to check in with the proud moms and dads.

New Year babies

The baby boom began with the birth of Sienna Rose Hamilton. Mom Sonya, our automotive sales manager, says life has been amazing since having Sienna Rose.

“Our hearts grew 10 times over after she was born and the weekends are the most important days in the week for us,” Sonya said. “It has been a balancing act adjusting to being a working mom but on the days that are challenging, I just think about how my daughter will have a great example of what it means to work hard and make a difference.”

February babies

KHOU 11 Sports reporter Daniel Gotera’s wife Rashi gave birth to a beautiful bouncing baby boy in February. Daniel calls Rian Lincoln Gotera his world and his best friend. The ridiculously cute toddler is already a big Texans, Astros, Rockets and Dynamo fan. And of course, Rian loves the Northwestern Wildcats, daddy’s alma mater.

Daniel, Rashi and Rian

Winnie Cuculich, the darling daughter of KHOU 11 News 10 p.m. Executive Producer Molly Cuculich and husband Justin, also arrived in February.

“Winnie is now a rambunctious toddler - running wherever she goes, talking up a storm and loving her "brother,” our dog Rookie,” Molly said. “She is a ball of energy and a real joy! Winnie will be 18 months on Aug. 21. A year and a half has FLOWN!”

March babies

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft and hubby Lane welcomed Les William Craft in early March. “Motherhood is such a joy... and exhausting haha!” Chita told us. “I’m loving every giggle, snuggle and tear! And getting used to less sleep!”

Senior Digital Account Manager Chelsea Kerschen and husband Brad added Mia Grace to their family in late March. “Mia Grace is our sweet and spicy baby dragon who loves her big brother, accessories and the intro music to all Disney movies!” Chelsea said.

April babies

Digital Investigative Producer Matt Keyser and wife Elissa became the proud parents of cutie pie Emery Kay on April 21. Matt describes Elissa as “Our champion eater, our 12-hour sleeper, our chatterbox and always-on-the-go girl.” He forgot to mention she’s got dad wrapped around her little finger and he's already teaching her to love baseball.

May babies

Great Day Houston Producer Ralph Garcia and his wife welcomed Rafael Anthony in late May. He said Rafael is “14 Months going on 14 years. Loves to run around the house, play basketball with dad and cuddle with mom.” Rafael also loves Sesame Street and strawberries but he’s not a fan of bedtime.”

June

Director Jason Santora's wife gave birth to the lovelyAdeline Jane in June.

“This past year has been filled with joy thanks to our happy-go-lucky little Adeline!” Jason said.

July

KHOU 11 News reporters Stephanie Whitfield and Lauren Talarico went through the joys -- and challenges -- of pregnancy together and were originally due only a day apart. It’s hard to believe a whole year has gone by since they posted photos in their matching hospital gowns and footies.

Lauren’s adorable daughter, Ella Annemarie Briffit, turned one on July 27.

"This past year has been amazing, exhausting, eye-opening and an absolute blast! Never in my life did I imagine the smallest little "coo" could invoke so much pride while at the same time an outlet has never been so frightening,” Lauren said. “Discovering our little girl discover the world has renewed my sense of wonder and appreciation for this beautiful life we have the privilege to experience. My heart is bigger, my love runs deeper all because of our little miracle."

Ella is already a world traveler after visiting dad Charlie’s family in London. Along with mom and dad, she loves the beach and her dog Bruno.

Patton Whitfield celebrated his first birthday a few weeks ago and he’s got already got skills.

“Patton is walking, pointing, and sleeping through the night --skills that make his parents very proud!,” Stephanie told us. “Watching Patton grow has been the most incredible experience! He may not know many words yet, but he has no trouble speaking his mind. Patton makes us laugh every day!”

Patton and Ella don’t know it yet but their moms are already playing matchmaker.

September babies

Photographer Chris Carr and his wife Dani welcomed their precious daughter Savannah in early September.

"She's a handful but in a good way," Chris said.

As you can tell by this video, Savannah is also a water baby.

December babies

Our last 2017 babies weren’t due until 2018 but they couldn’t wait to make their entrance. Account Executive Natalie Hinloopen’s gave birth to Ainsley and Brinley a few days before Christmas. The twins were two-and-a-half months premature. Ainsley and Brinley weighed just over three pounds each and spent six weeks in the NICU. Eight months later, mom says they are “healthy and beautiful.”

2018 coming attractions:

We’re happy to say our KHOU family will soon grow even bigger. KHOU reporter Grace White is expecting her second baby in December. In her adorable announcement, she posted a photo of son William wearing a “big brother” tee shirt with a tray of cookie spelling out “Baby #2.” Can’t wait!

