Big news! KHOU Meteorologist Chita Craft and husband Lane are having a baby girl.

Chita announced her pregnancy on #HTown Rush Tuesday morning.

“This is just something we’ve prayed for and hoped for, we wanted two babies,” Chita said. “I’m really excited.”

Chita and Lane have an adorable 2-year-old son named Les.

Photos: Chita Craft announces she's pregnant Chita and Lane Craft will add a baby girl to their family in December. They have a 2-year-old son named Les. Chita, Lane and Les Craft Les Craft Les William Craft flashes that adorable smile! KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft and hubby Lane welcomed Les William Craft in early March. Chita and Les all decked out for church on Easter Sunday Photo: Courtesy of Chita Kraft It was a fairytale wedding featuring the lovely bride, KHOU 11 News Meteorologist Chita Johnson (now Chita Craft), and her handsome groom Lane Craft.

The couple was thrilled to find out this baby is a girl. since boys tend to run on both sides of the family.

“I can’t believe it! I never really thought this would happen,” Chita said.

The baby girl will be named Chita, following a six-generation tradition.

She’s due in December.

#HTown Rush anchor Lisa Hernandez and hubby Joel will also welcome a baby girl in November. It's the second child for the couple. Daughter Taylor will turn 4 in August.

