Big news! KHOU Meteorologist Chita Craft and husband Lane are having a baby girl.
Chita announced her pregnancy on #HTown Rush Tuesday morning.
“This is just something we’ve prayed for and hoped for, we wanted two babies,” Chita said. “I’m really excited.”
Chita and Lane have an adorable 2-year-old son named Les.
The couple was thrilled to find out this baby is a girl. since boys tend to run on both sides of the family.
“I can’t believe it! I never really thought this would happen,” Chita said.
The baby girl will be named Chita, following a six-generation tradition.
She’s due in December.
#HTown Rush anchor Lisa Hernandez and hubby Joel will also welcome a baby girl in November. It's the second child for the couple. Daughter Taylor will turn 4 in August.
You can watch Lisa and Chita from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. every morning on #HTownRush.