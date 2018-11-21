Houston — Some call it the Super Bowl of travel. Fifty-four million Americans were either on the road or in the air this day before Thanksgiving.

Both of Houston’s major airports were humming. And we also found plenty of happy reunions.

Navy sailor Dylan Penrod picked up his little brother before his suitcase while giving him a battleship-sized hug at Hobby’s baggage claim area.

“Very excited,” said Penrod.

This will be Penrod’s final visit to Texas before shipping out overseas for up to nine months.

“Pretty much been a stressful yea, just been continually gone,” said Penrod. “And just happy to be home.”

Airport staff have front row seats to these kinds of reunions. That’s especially true during the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

“If you think about it, it’s like this,” said airport spokesman Bill Begley. “It’s not a whole lot of extra flights, but every flight is going to be 80, 85, or 95% full.”

10 year-old Adelin Biescczad flew in from Phoenix by herself to see her grandparents.

“I love being an unaccompanied minor cause you can fly on your own and you don’t have to have a parent to do it with you,” said Biescczad.

She’ll be with family in Bayou Vista for a week before flying back to Arizona.

“I really like being here because my grandparents live here and I love coming for Thanksgiving because they make great food,” said Biescczad.

No matter what lures you home or to some far-off place, a pleasant experience at the airport can make all the difference.

Here’s information on flights, delays, and security procedures for HOU and IAH:

www.fly2houston.com

