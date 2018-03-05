A Houston mom got a heartwarming surprise Wednesday when she took a closer look her graduation photos with her family.

One of the photos shows Simone Nimmons surrounded by her three children on the Texas Southern University campus. The first time she looked at it, she didn’t notice her husband had added her late daughter Jadalyn to the photo.

Jadalyn was only 6 years old when she died in 2012. Allen said a local pharmacy was to blame after giving the child 10 times the morphine dose her doctor prescribed for pain from sickle cell anemia.

“It was traumatizing. I’m still dealing with it. I don’t think anyone can get over the loss of a child,” said Nimmons.

Simone Allen surrounded by her three children after graduating from TSU. Her husband added her late daughter Jadalyn to the photo. (Simone Allen)

She has, however, learned how to move forward.

Her grief became motivation to do something no one in her immediate family has done before.

“I will be the only one. For me, for my children to see me graduate college, that means the world to me,” she said.

She said she knows Jadalyn will be cheering her on at her graduation next week.

The Houston mother will soon have a degree in social work.

“Just whatever you’re doing that’s important to you, keep doing it, because your kids are watching you. I know my baby is very proud of me,” said Nimmons.

