'In Sickness and in Health' | Couple ties in the knot inside Houston hospital

HOUSTON — A bride from Missouri City didn’t let anything stop her from marrying the love of her life - not even a trip to the emergency room on their wedding day.

Tameka Eakins learned something was wrong, hours before their wedding ceremony was scheduled to take place.

“Matter of fact, he called three times," she said. "The first time he called, he was so calm. He said, ‘Baby the defibrillator shocked me four times.’ I was like, 'What?!'”

Her fiancé, Frank, has congestive heart failure.

He was admitted to Memorial Hermann Hospital on his wedding day because his implanted defibrillator was malfunctioning.

“Emotional. I was very emotional, but I was determined to get married,” said Frank.

After months of planning for their big day, the couple decided to scrap it all and relocate their ceremony to the hospital.

“Us becoming as one and getting married, that’s all that mattered," Tameka said. "All the extravagant stuff, it didn’t matter to me at all at that point. I was just ready to marry the love of my life."

Frank’s doctor allowed the bride, their pastor and best man to be in the room.

“You can look at the cup as half-empty or half-full. For Mr. Eakins, I wanted to keep the cup as half-full,” said Dr. Sriram Nathan, with UTHealth Houston and Memorial Hermann

The newlyweds are all smiles as they look back on their special day.