National Adoption Day: Harris County families welcome new members just in time for the holidays

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — November is National Adoption Month, and Friday marked National Adoption Day. Here in Houston, families made dreams come true for some area foster youth.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services held an Adoption Day event at the Harris County courthouse.

Melissa and Kevin Williams have three adopted children.

"These are all my stepchildren. We’ve decided to take them in,” Kevin said.

On Friday, two-year-old Ethan Williams became a part of their growing family.

“It's a relief, a relief to finally be officially a family. Finally, be a complete family together,” Melissa said.

There are currently more than 300 children in the Greater Houston foster care system.

The Williams were among dozens of other local families who headed to the courthouse on National Adoption Day.

"They don’t have to be your biologicals to love them like they are,” Kevin said.

The couple shared this message for those considering adoption, “If you have it in your heart to open your hearts to some of the kids out there that need it, please do."

And the next stop for their new family of five?