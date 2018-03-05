Bright, neon yellow softballs don’t end up in the street unless someone puts them there.

That someone clearly has game. Not to mention a Hall of Fame last name: Biggio.

This is Quinn with two ‘Ns’ and more than one thing in common with her Dad, but we’ll get to that in a minute.

“I think this year, everything (I focus on is) just line drives; everything line drives,” said Quinn of her hitting philosophy. “Home runs are accidents.”

Quinn’s a senior infielder at St. Agnes Academy in Houston. She is also Craig’s youngest. What does she remember about Dad’s career?

Patty Biggio, daughter Quinn and sons Conor and Cavan celebrate after Craig Biggio gets his 3,000th career hit against the Colorado Rockies on June 28, 2007 at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Ronald Martinez, KHOU

“Honestly, I don’t really remember," she said. "I was 7 years old when my dad was playing. I remember being down in the kids room. Of course, I have some memories of being up top and watching games. But I don’t think I truly understood how good he was until we were in Cooperstown (for Craig’s Hall of Fame induction) and we were watching videos. And I was like, ‘O.K. he’s pretty good. He was pretty good at what he did.’”

What kind of softball Dad is he?

“We kind of have this agreement where it’s like, if I don’t ask him for help, he’s not going to offer help. But then, I like to do things on my own; I’m kind of independent like that. But he is definitely a great hitting coach.”

“She’s really independent and very focused; very driven,” said Craig of Quinn, who will attend Notre Dame in the fall and play softball for the Irish.

This is so surreal!!! Thank you to everyone who helped me get to this moment! Can’t wait to get to South Bend! ☘️Go Irish!☘️ https://t.co/0PqqJxgwGw — QB (@QuinnBiggio) November 9, 2017

Craig the hitting coach would be pleased to see this: Quinn blasting a few balls over the fence and into the street behind it during a recent practice.Quinn also has more than one thing in common with Craig than the last name Biggio.

“I would say she’s the epitome of the all-around player,” said Jamie Wissinger, the head softball coach at St. Agnes. “She can really do anything you asked of her as a coach.”

The people at St. Agnes know Quinn Biggio, like Craig, leaves it all on the field.

And if it’s not on the field, it’s probably on the street behind it.

