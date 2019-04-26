HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Teachers in Alabama are banding together to help a high school football coach whose baby daughter is battling cancer.

Mae Jemison High School history teacher and football coach David Green's 16-month-old girl is undergoing chemotherapy 100 miles from home, and he wants to be there by her side, CNN reports. So, his colleagues in Huntsville, Alabama donated 100 sick days so he can be there for his wife and little girl.

According to CBS affiliate WHNT-TV, which published the initial story that led to the donated time, the family only needed about 40 vacation days. All the extra days mean David will be able to take time off whenever his loved ones need him.

Baby Kinsley Green has acute lymphoblastic leukemia. There is a GoFundMe page and an Amazon wish list to help the family with medical and temporary living expenses.

