Drive-thru dinosaur exhibit coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — An exhibit so unique, it has people "roaring" with excitement; the Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru is coming to the Alamo City.
The event is set to take place between June 12 and 21 at the Freeman Coliseum - Gate G. Opening day's hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the following days will open at 11 a.m. and end at 8 p.m.
As long as these rules are followed, expect it to be dino-mite:
- Doors must be closed and all passengers must remain in their vehicle
- Speed limit is 5 MPH
- No one is allowed to touch the dinosaurs
- No smoking
For more information on the exhibit, prices, how to get tickets and more, click here.