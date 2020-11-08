This Houston-area park has a fishing pond and mini-golf course

Peckham Park is just off I-10 in Old Katy.

KATY, Texas — We're all looking for ways to get out of the house safely these days, but maybe you're looking for somewhere new to visit instead of the same neighborhood park every day. Each week, HTownRush is sharing spots where you can let your mind and feet wander.

This week's suggestion comes from Houston Moms Blog contributor Elizabeth Baker.

"One of our favorite outdoor spaces in the Houston area is Peckham Park in Katy," she recommended.

It's not hard to see why Elizabeth and her three kids love this place, which is just north of I-10 in Old Katy.

"It has a brand-new renovated playground for the kids, a mini-golf course, a pond for fishing, plenty of walking trails and greenspace," Elizabeth said.

From the parking lot, you can follow the trails over to the pond, which is stocked with rainbow trout, or stroll over to the playground. Just past that, there's a smaller pond filled with koi before the mini-golf course. It's free to play, but you need to bring your own putters and balls for now.

Just like everywhere else, you're encouraged to stay at least six feet away from other families and wear a mask if you can't.

Have a place you'd like us to feature? Email me or message me on Twitter or Facebook.