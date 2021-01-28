Billions of cicadas are set to emerge in the US after 17 years

The phenomenon is called Brood X and it's happening in May.

People living in the mid-Atlantic and Midwest may start hearing a chorus of loud buzzing as early as May.

Every 17 years, a special brood of cicadas emerges from the ground in different parts of the US. They're only above ground for five to six weeks, but they'll be hard to miss.

The insects are about one to two inches long and once they emerge, they lose their outer shell. Despite some of their unique features, cicadas are most well known for the sound that the males make to attract females to mate.

The last time this brood emerged was 2004, and since then the cicadas have been feeding on the sap from plant roots beneath the earth's surface, according to Cicadamania.com.

Why every 17 years? Research suggests that the insects have developed this lifecycle for their best chance at survival.

However, Florida residents won't have to worry. Brood X is expected in Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington D.C.