This holiday market is your ticket to great gifts from Black-owned brands in Houston

The Black Women Marketplace - Christmas Edition takes place this Sunday from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. near downtown.

HOUSTON — An upcoming marketplace isn't just uplifting holiday spirits but also Black female business owners across the Houston area.

The Black Women Marketplace - Christmas Edition comes to Elevate Experiences this Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It's the event's second year.

Shoppers will have the chance to support more than 20 Black women-owned brands providing a wide range of products, including clothing, accessories, haircare, skincare, candles, art and much more.

Bgirly Lipsauce, Opulent Hair Essentials, Wins For Black Girls, Rekindle Candle Co., Southern Girl Co., Prim Kulture, Womxn on the Moon, Raw and Flawless, Boastful Blinks and Body Jam Essentials are just a few of the companies that will be featured.

Wins for Black Girls, which organized the marketplace, is partners with Elevate Experience, a Black woman-owned event space near downtown Houston.

“The Black Women Marketplace is an experience like no other,” Wins for Black Girls founder Tierra Smith said. “Throughout the pandemic, and even before, Black women have been excelling in entrepreneurship, and we are proud to support these businesses while being a liaison for them and potential customers."

General admission to the marketplace is free. VIP Packages also are available for $32 and include special #SheBuysBlack merch and samples from various Black women-owned businesses.