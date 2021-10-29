Houston Symphony announces Black Panther concert

Tickets are currently on sale.

HOUSTON — Houston Symphony has a unique experience for fans of the groundbreaking Marvel Studio film Black Panther.

The orchestra announced Thursday its putting on a concert featuring the entire movie with the musical score performed live.

Wakanda forever! Black Panther Live in Concert is coming to Houston.



Experience the superhero film sensation April 2 & 3 as Marvel Studio’s Black Panther in Concert lights up the Jones Hall stage, with the score performed live by @HouSymphony > https://t.co/RFFHCn6cqb pic.twitter.com/AaCNfSTvCW — Houston Symphony (@HouSymphony) October 28, 2021

Black Panther Live in Concert will take place at Jones Hall on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are currently on sale with prices ranging from $29 - $114.