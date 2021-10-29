x
Life

Houston Symphony announces Black Panther concert

Tickets are currently on sale.
Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther."

HOUSTON — Houston Symphony has a unique experience for fans of the groundbreaking Marvel Studio film Black Panther.

The orchestra announced Thursday its putting on a concert featuring the entire movie with the musical score performed live. 

Black Panther Live in Concert will take place at Jones Hall on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. 

Tickets are currently on sale with prices ranging from $29 - $114.

The Grammy-award winning orchestra, which is one of the oldest in Texas, will be led by conductor Steven Reineke.  

