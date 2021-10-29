Houston Symphony announces Black Panther concert

HOUSTON — Houston Symphony has a unique experience for fans of the groundbreaking Marvel Studio film Black Panther.
The orchestra announced Thursday its putting on a concert featuring the entire movie with the musical score performed live.
Black Panther Live in Concert will take place at Jones Hall on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are currently on sale with prices ranging from $29 - $114.
The Grammy-award winning orchestra, which is one of the oldest in Texas, will be led by conductor Steven Reineke.