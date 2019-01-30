HOUSTON — Big Brothers Big Sisters provides professionally supported one-on-one mentorship for children facing adversity, with over 2,000 adults currently serving as Big Brothers or Big Sisters and over 1,000 kids waiting to be matched. A Big Sister like Nicole Mireles who has been matched with her “Little” for 6 years. They’ve taught each other how to come out of their shells and develop the inner-strength they both needed as shy young women. Being a part of BBBS has put Nicole in situations she never could have been comfortable with before, and is now thriving…like joining the BBBS Young Professionals Group.

The Young Professionals Group is putting together The Big Prom to help raise proceeds for mentoring and helping kids graduate high school and attend their own prom. “The Big Prom” is an adults-only event on Saturday, February 9 from 8pm – 12am at Big Brothers Big Sisters 3rd floor event space. There will be an open bar, silent auction, casino games, photo booth and DJ / Dance Floor.

January is “National Mentoring Month,” celebrating the volunteers that make a difference in a child’s life through just a few hours each month. BBBS invites you to make a different kind of resolution this year, one worth keeping, and becoming a “BIG” that helps realize the full potential of a child’s future.

January 31 is #ThankYourMentorDay where you’re encouraged to thank somebody who’s made an impact in your life with the social media hashtags #ThankYourMentorDay and #TheBIGResolution.

For more information on “The Big Prom,” National Mentoring Month or to volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters, log on to BBBSTX.org