WARRENTON, Ore. — Here’s an example of a photo opp gone wrong. On Tuesday, a big rig driver wanted to take a photo of his truck on Sunset Beach in Warrenton and got caught by the tide.

That’s when Clatsop County Sons Of Beaches came to the rescue. The volunteer group of 4x4 owners are often called to help tow beached cars.

Ben Doney and Jay Pitman used a Jeep and super duty truck to get the big rig out of the surf and back to the pavement.

Doney said he’s helped others stuck on the beach before but this was by far the biggest recovery he’s been a part of.

Ben Doney

Ben Doney

READ: Rare white orca among dozens of whales spotted in Puget Sound this weekend

READ: How a tsunami could put an Oregon town underwater