FORT WORTH (CBS) -- The nursery at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center -- Fort Worth has never been as full as it has in the last 41 hours. And the halls have never been so busy.

Since June 26, 48 babies were born in less than two days, CBS Dallas / Fort Worth reports. That's an average of more than one baby an hour. And, there's definitely a lively discussion here about why.

"There's always talk about full moon, we definitely had a big full moon this week," OB-GYN Dr. Jamie Erwin said. "Maybe there is something to that as well, maybe not. But it's always a busy time of the year."

Extra staff was called in; pizza ordered and even after 48 babies in a short span of time, they are ready for more.

