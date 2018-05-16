A very pregnant Astros fan got a very special surprise during her maternity photo shoot at Minute Maid Park.

Raquel Cruz and Richard Garza are huge Astros fans so she decided the ballpark was the perfect place for their photos.

Raquel set it all up and surprised Richard a few days before.

But he pulled off an even bigger surprise during the shoot when he pulled out a ring and got down on one knee at home plate.

Of course, Raquel said “yes.”

“One thing I will never forget after he proposed is that he said to me, ‘From now on, every time we watch a game or see one live, we will remember that special moment at home plate. What’s even more special is that I will be able to tell our son ‘you see right there, that’s where I asked your momma to marry me and you were right there with us already!’”

The couple’s first baby – a boy – is due on June 1.

“Our little man will be lucky to share our love for our 'Stros!!” Raquel said.

