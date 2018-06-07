HOUSTON – Two homeless siblings struggling with medical expenses are in search of help with vital colostomy bags.

For visitors, Hermann Park adds greenery and life to an otherwise metro filled with tall buildings. Jennifer and Dustin Mitchell see it as something much more.

What they see is a home.

The pavilions offer shade. People keep to themselves and most importantly, we’re only feet from the nearest hospital.

Three months have passed, but the reality of this being home hasn’t really set in.

I asked myself why at least six times before meeting the siblings, knowing very well that stories on those considered homeless or displaced are rare.

Almost just as rare, getting a phone call from someone at the state level, wanting to see if we can find resources for the Mitchells.

We met with the understanding that they would explain what it is that set them apart.

What I wasn’t expecting was to hear them say, not much - though that couldn’t be further from the case.

“I was getting checked every six months. Now starting March, it’s every year. I get follow ups to make sure the cancer doesn’t come back,” Jennifer said.

Jennifer was diagnosed with a form of stage-three colon cancer. It's the type of thing that makes colostomy bags necessary, but hardly affordable if you can’t manage a roof over your head.

“It’s $300 to $500 for a 30-day supply,” Dustin said.

It’s been three months since their mother and caretaker died, leaving these two with no options but to give up their home.

Soon, healthcare options were exhausted and before long, living on the street was the only way to save enough money to buy these bags.

If you’re not familiar with colostomy bags, the best way to not offend your sensibilities would be to call it a bag for your body's waste that can’t be easily passed.

Jennifer tells us she has one group offering a 30-day supply of bags, once a year. For the other 335 days, she finds bags wherever she can.

“That’s part of the reason we’ve always been close to the hospital,” Jennifer said.

There was no question as to where the priority lies - either bags or a home. These two easily pick bags. They’ve managed to survive in places they never imagined being, making bags the one thing they know they can’t go without.

