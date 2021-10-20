Couple raising funds to pay for professional capture of surviving escaped zebras

Two zebras are now dead, and their owner has been charged with animal cruelty.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — An Upper Marlboro couple launched a fundraising effort to rescue a surviving pair of escaped zebras that have been roaming in Prince George’s County since late August.

Theodore McKenzie and Bethany Petrie launched the Save the Zebras Foundation after McKenzie discovered the gruesome, decomposed remains of one of the zebras on Oct. 16 after it had been caught in an illegal snare. McKenzie, the caretaker of a property neighboring the farm where the zebras escaped, said he found additional snares set along the fence line.

Maryland Natural Resources Police are leading the investigation into the illegal snare sets.

The owner of the zebras, Jerry Lee Holly, was charged Tuesday with three animal cruelty-related charges, after a second zebra, which was still captive on Holly's farm, was found dead by authorities, according to court documents. No cause of death was revealed.

McKenzie and Petrie have set remote game cameras to monitor the movement of the free-roaming escapees. They are hauling large amounts of hay and other feed into the area to keep the escapees fed and secure.

“They aren’t roaming around all over the place now that we are feeding them," McKenzie said. "They are safer that way."

Editor's Note: The video below is from an interview on Sept. 7

The couple launched a GoFundMe and Facebook campaign in hopes of raising enough money to continue caring for the escaped zebras while investigating the possibility of hiring a veterinarian and professional wildlife handlers to come to Maryland and safely capture them from the property McKenzie oversees.

“Our goal is to help the zebras that are out," McKenzie said. "Somebody maliciously hurt one of them already."

Holly, 76, refused to speak to WUSA9 in the wake of being charged with three counts of criminal animal cruelty in the wake of the escapes and the deaths. He brought a herd of at least 40 zebras to his Maryland Farm from a property in Florida during the summer, according to county authorities.

As of Wednesday, Holly was still in possession of the remaining zebra herd on his farm on Duley Station Road in the Croom section of Upper Marlboro, despite the charges against him.

The snared zebra that died was found tangled in a trap that had been set just 2 feet from Holly’s fence line, according to court documents.

Investigators wrote that the snared zebra “should have been seen or heard while it was dying from being caught in the snare if the caretaker had attended to the zebras in the fenced enclosure.” They added that the snared zebra “most likely died of dehydration after a period of a few days struggling in the trap. When the zebras first escaped in August, investigators said Holly “had no plan to recapture the zebras at that time.”